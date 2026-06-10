Whitworth named 4A baseball state All-Tourney performer - East Idaho News

ARIMO — Marsh Valley senior Tate Whitworth is the lone Eagle to be honored for his individual efforts at the state tournament. But that honor is not due to his nine-inning complete game win.

Whitworth, who earned Marsh Valley’s lone state win going all nine in an extra-inning 4-3 victory over Cole Valley Christian. It was his play in the field on as the Eagles’ leadoff man that earned the shortstop selection to the 4A Baseball All-Tournament Team.

Here is the full list of 4A All-Tournament honorees, as selected by IdahoSports.com broadcasters Scott Burton and Paul Kingsbury, who provided play-by-play and color commentary for the entire 4A tournament.

Tournament MVP

Lukas Hall, Homedale

Pitchers

Owen Baker, Fruitland

Jayden Grosdidier, Fruitland

Mason Taylor, Homedale

Hitters/Fielders

Carson Kile, Cole Valley Christian

Sutton Fitch, Fruitland

Nate Grosvenor, Fruitland

Crew Stringer, Fruitland

Titus Vidlak, Fruitland

Jarron Whaley, Fruitland

Boston Ivie, Homedale

Xavier Uranga, Homedale

Tate Whitworth, Marsh Valley