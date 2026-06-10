 Whitworth named 4A baseball state All-Tourney performer - East Idaho News
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all-tournament team

Whitworth named 4A baseball state All-Tourney performer

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Marsh Valley baseball Tate Whitworth
Marsh Valley High School senior Tate Whitworth scores during the Eagles’ home victory over the Malad Dragons. Whitworth went 4-for-10 during the state tournament and threw a 9-inning complete game in Marsh Valley’s lone victory during the tourney, earning an All-Tournament team selection. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
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ARIMO — Marsh Valley senior Tate Whitworth is the lone Eagle to be honored for his individual efforts at the state tournament. But that honor is not due to his nine-inning complete game win.

Whitworth, who earned Marsh Valley’s lone state win going all nine in an extra-inning 4-3 victory over Cole Valley Christian. It was his play in the field on as the Eagles’ leadoff man that earned the shortstop selection to the 4A Baseball All-Tournament Team.

Here is the full list of 4A All-Tournament honorees, as selected by IdahoSports.com broadcasters Scott Burton and Paul Kingsbury, who provided play-by-play and color commentary for the entire 4A tournament.

Tournament MVP
Lukas Hall, Homedale

Pitchers
Owen Baker, Fruitland
Jayden Grosdidier, Fruitland
Mason Taylor, Homedale

Hitters/Fielders
Carson Kile, Cole Valley Christian
Sutton Fitch, Fruitland
Nate Grosvenor, Fruitland
Crew Stringer, Fruitland
Titus Vidlak, Fruitland
Jarron Whaley, Fruitland
Boston Ivie, Homedale
Xavier Uranga, Homedale
Tate Whitworth, Marsh Valley

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