Celebrating the red, white and blue and the US teams that made us proud - East Idaho News

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As we celebrate this historic Fourth of July weekend with parades, barbecues and maybe a favorite drink, we can also celebrate the country’s impressive history on the fields, courts and pitches.

With the United States men’s soccer team capturing the spirit of the country with its run in the 2026 World Cup, it seems like a good time to look back at some of the top U.S. teams in history.

So, here we go.

We’re only going with five for this list, but feel free to add others in the comments that you think deserve some recognition for representing the red, white and blue.

5. Olympic women’s gymnastics

Members of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team celebrate after winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics.| Associated Press file image

The U.S. won the team gold medal in 2024. Led by Simone Biles, arguably the top female gymnast in history, they called it the “Redemption Tour.” The group was the oldest team the U.S. had ever sent to the Olympics, and they achieved their goal of returning to the top of the Olympic podium.

The 2024 team was just the latest U.S. team to shine at the Olympics.

The “Magnificent Seven” won the team’s first gold at the 1996 Games and produced the iconic highlight of Kerri Strug landing her final vault to secure the victory, and then collapsing due to injury before finally being carried off by coach Bela Karolyi.

The U.S. won Olympic team gold in 2012 and in 2016 and has produced six All-Around champions.

4. Olympic women’s basketball

Sabrina Ionescu celebrates after the U.S. won gold in the 2024 Olympic Games.| Associated Press file image

No U.S. team has been as dominant as the women’s basketball team. They have won eight straight Olympic gold medals and 61 straight games, and only three of those wins were by single digits.

The U.S. program includes Olympic legends Diana Taurasi (six golds), Sue Bird (five), Teresa Edwards (four), and Lisa Leslie (four) — and the team doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.

3. World Cup women’s soccer

The United States team holds up the 1999 World Cup trophy. | Associated Press file image

It was one of the largest women’s sporting events at the time, and the U.S. women’s soccer team took full advantage. The team won the World Cup in 1999 and established a program that has been amongst the best in the world ever since.

The U.S., which won its first World Cup title in 1991, followed up its spectacular 1999 run with titles in 2015 and 2019. The team has also won five Olympic gold medals, including in 2024.

2. Olympic men’s hockey

The U.S. men’s hockey team celebrates after winning the Olympic gold medal game over rival Canada in February. | Associated Press file image

It had been a while since the U.S. men’s hockey team celebrated a gold medal.

“Do you believe in miracles?”

Yes, the thrilling 1980 team’s historic run to Olympic gold has been well documented and remains part of Olympic lore as the “Miracle on Ice.”

The 2026 team made its own mark on history in February with a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory over rival Canada to secure the program’s third-ever Olympic gold medal.

The 2026 Games marked the first time the U.S. won gold with NHL players allowed to compete. The U.S. finished 6-0 in the tournament and outscored opponents 26-9.

Not to be outdone, the U.S. women’s hockey team has won three Olympic gold medals, including in the 2026 Games when the Americans also beat Canada in the championship game.

1. The Dream Team

The U.S. men’s basketball team, dubbed “The Dream Team,” won gold in the 1992 Olympics. | Associated Press file image

The U.S. men’s basketball team had already been a global powerhouse before 1992, but when the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) ruled that professional players could compete on Olympic teams, the Americans took it to another level.

The Dream Team, as they were called, featured a cast of characters resembling an NBA All-Star team and was loaded with eventual Hall of Famers.

With a roster that included Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley and Larry Bird, the rest of the world didn’t stand a chance. The team finished Olympic play 8-0 and won by an average of 44 points.

The U.S. has won 17 Olympic gold medals overall, including the last four, but nothing matches the flair and dominance of 1992.

While the competition has been tougher in Olympic play due to NBA-caliber players joining other international teams, the U.S. Dream Team still remains legendary.