The biggest Fourth of July celebrations and activities happening in east Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Happy 250th anniversary to America! Events and activities are taking place in communities all across the country in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

Here is a list of activities happening across east Idaho this weekend.

Idaho Falls

The 21st annual Firecracker 5K race starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, at the intersection of South Boulevard and East 25th Street. To participate, you can register online, but only until spots fill up.

The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber’s annual Liberty on Parade begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade route starts near Idaho Falls High School, at the intersection of South Holmes and 4th Street, then turns south onto South Boulevard. It will end near Tautphaus Park, at South Boulevard and Rogers Street.

The annual Riverfest celebration opens this year at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Snake River Landing. Organizers say the event will be jam-packed with events such as live music, helicopter rides from EastIdahoNews.com, a mechanical bull, a car display, food trucks and much more.

EastIdahoNews.com helicopter rides can be purchased online or at our Riverfest booth. Even if you don’t want a ride, come say hi!

The celebration caps off with the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks show, which is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Attendees can expect a showstopping display of over 18,500 shells to be shot over the Snake River. According to the website, RV parking will not be available this year.

Ammon

The City of Ammon will have a fireworks show on July 3 at 10 p.m. Watch from the convenience of your own neighborhood, or enjoy the festivities at McCowin Park beginning at 5 p.m. Food vendors and fun! Ammon Independence Day fireworks is presented by Westmark Credit Union.

Pocatello

The Pocatello Independence Day Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Downtown Pocatello. The route begins on North Main Street, then heads west to West Sublette Street, where it turns south onto North Arthur Avenue. From there, the parade will continue south until West Bonneville Street, then turn west onto South Main Street and head north back to the starting point.

Organizers say this year’s parade will have more registered floats than last year’s parade.

Pocatello’s America’s 250th Anniversary Celebration begins at 1 p.m. at the Bannock County Events Center complex. The event includes a car show, a variety of familiar and new entertainment options, and lots of food vendors. The fireworks show begins at dusk, approximately 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.

This year, Pocatello also welcomes the Idaho State Civic Symphony, which will perform a free concert at 8 p.m. at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater.

Rexburg

Rexburg’s holiday celebration kicks off on Friday, July 3, with Party at the Park. The event will take place at Porter Park from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers say there will be special 250th anniversary flags, live entertainment, food trucks, outdoor games and inflatable bounce houses and play equipment.

The Main Street Mile run begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Same-day registration is allowed, and the first 100 runners to enlist will receive a free T-shirt. All runners will receive a Fourth of July day pass to Rexburg Rapids.

Rexburg’s annual Fourth of July Parade will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The route begins at the corner of Madison Avenue and 1st North and ends at the roundabout at 4th South and 2nd West.

The fireworks show in Rexburg will be split between Riverside Park and the Teton Lakes Golf Course. It begins at dark, approximately 10 p.m.

American Falls

The Music in the Park Independence Day Celebration will happen between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Willow Bay Resort. This event includes live music, vendors, face painting, a bouncy house and a beer garden

Returning as the headlining act is Nashville’s David Young and the Interstate Kings, who made their east Idaho debut last summer and are back by popular demand to close out the celebration.

The celebration will be capped off with a fireworks display at dark, which organizers say will be the biggest yet.

Ashton

Ashton’s Rotary Breakfast will kick off the city’s holiday celebrations Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the city park. Food is priced at $8 per person or $30 for a family of five.

The Parade on Main Street follows, starting at 10 a.m. The theme this year, as selected by Mrs. Goebal’s Kindergarten class, will be “Symbols of Freedom.”

Following the parade, a celebration will be held at the city park until 2 p.m. There will be live entertainment, a car show, booths and a flag ceremony.

Ashton’s Rock the Block has been moved to the lot behind the Imperial Club this year, and will be host to live music all day.

Menan

Menan plans to host a variety of activities throughout the day on Saturday to celebrate Independence Day, beginning at 7 a.m. with a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Menan City Park. Registration for the 5K race also begins at 7 a.m., at the Menan Fire Station, with the race scheduled to start at 8 a.m.

A family breakfast is planned from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., with meals priced at $7 per person or $30 per immediate family. A car show goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. The day of activities will conclude with fireworks at dark.

Malad

Malad will begin its holiday celebrations on Friday, July 3, with an evening kids parade and “Malad’s Got Talent” competition. The night also includes a patriotic play and bed races.

The Saturday celebrations begin with a cannonade at sunrise, followed by a 6 a.m. fun run. An Early Bird Breakfast runs from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., with a parade at 10 a.m. Afternoon events include a softball tournament, a kickball tournament, a dunk tank, pie eating contest and more.

Malad will conclude its day with a Beatles tribute band and a fireworks show at the Oneida County Fairgrounds.

Victory/Driggs

The 45th Annual Teton Valley Balloon Rally begins Thursday, July 2, and will go until Sunday, July 5. Gates open at 5:30 a.m. at the Teton County Fairgrounds.

The Art in the Park & Craft Fair is planned from 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the Teton County Sheriff’s Foundation will host a breakfast in the park at 7:30 a.m., while the Scouts Pack 185 performs a flag ceremony at the same time.

Victor will host its annual Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m. on Main Street

The Teton Valley Rodeo begins Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Teton County Fairgrounds. The day will conclude with the Driggs fireworks at LeGrand Pierre Avenue, starting at about 10 p.m.