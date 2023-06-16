Ride on the East Idaho News chopper this 4th of July - East Idaho News

Riverfest is returning to Snake River Landing this year and that means you can experience Independence Day from the air in the East Idaho News chopper!

We are partnering with Teton Volkswagen again this year to offer helicopter rides on Tuesday, July 4.

For only $75 per person (including taxes, fees and fuel surcharge), riders will take off from Snake River Landing and soar over Idaho Falls. You’ll fly over neighborhoods as your flight makes its way to Ammon and then back to Melaleuca Field, downtown and the gorgeous falls.

You’re welcome to take as many photos (and videos) from the air as you want, and trust us — it will be an experience you won’t forget.

Rides begin at 9 a.m. and continue all day. There are up to six spaces available per helicopter ride, so bring your family and friends along.

Tickets go on sale Monday, June 19 at 10 a.m. and will be available to purchase here. Rides have sold out every year so set a reminder to book your seats Monday morning.

We’ll see you in the skies!