American Falls raising the bar for Red, White & BOOM! celebration - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — A small town doesn’t have to mean a small celebration.

As communities across the country mark Independence Day and America’s 250th birthday, American Falls is planning its biggest celebration yet with the third annual Red, White & BOOM! presented by Music in the Park.

The free celebration takes place July 4 from 2 p.m. until dusk at Willow Bay Resort and features food vendors, a bounce house, a cornhole tournament, a beer garden and live entertainment before the night ends with a fireworks display organizers say will be the biggest yet.

Returning as the headlining act is Nashville’s David Young and the Interstate Kings, who made their east Idaho debut last summer and are back by popular demand to close out the celebration.

“They are an American band and are phenomenal,” said Tammy Ramsey, president of Music in the Park, who initially brought the group to east Idaho last summer.

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The band will also perform during Revive at 5 at Lookout Point in Pocatello on July 1 before heading to American Falls for the Independence Day celebration. The band will also play at Lava Flow Live in Lava Hot Springs on July 3.

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Ramsey said community support has made this year’s event possible. Volunteers and local sponsors raised about $22,000, including $17,000 dedicated to the fireworks show.

“I’m so proud of our little community. Putting on the celebration takes months of planning and the dedication of volunteers,” she said.

Ramsey said volunteers will begin setting up on Friday evening and return at 8 a.m. Saturday to work throughout the day. They’ll continue their work until after the final fireworks burst light up the sky.

“I give a shout-out to my board members and all of our community for volunteering and being a part of this. It’s fantastic!” Ramsey said. “We live in an amazing community.”