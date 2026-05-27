American Falls 'Music in the Park' returns for 12th season - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — A popular summer tradition is returning to American Falls as “Music in the Park” prepares to launch its 12th season with new sponsors, expanded community support, and a lineup that is stronger than ever.

Held every Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at American Falls City Park, the free concert series brings together local residents and visitors for live music, food and community connection throughout the summer.

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The event was founded by longtime community organizer Tammy Ramsey, who now serves as president of “Music in the Park.” Ramsey said she is proud to see how the event has grown over the years, not only in attendance but also in the caliber of musicians, sponsors, and volunteers who help make it happen.

“My heart is so touched by the fabulous community we have here in our small town,” Ramsey said. “It’s been a blast.”

Ramsey said this year marks what she considers the “next era” for “Music in the Park,” noting that more money was raised and that Bank of Commerce became a new major sponsor.

One returning favorite will be Nashville-based David Young & the Interstate Kings, who performed at last year’s concert series and quickly became a crowd favorite. However, this summer, the band will return to perform during American Falls’ Fourth of July celebration, which will also tie into the community’s America250 festivities.

To stay up to date on “Music in the Park,” follow the page on Facebook.