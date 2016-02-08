Local AT&T wireless customers impacted by service outage

3

Updated at 5:33 pm, February 8th, 2016 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

UPDATE (7:00 p.m.) — Several AT&T customers report their phones are working and the company expects to have service completely restored this evening.

IDAHO FALLS — AT&T wireless customers in east Idaho are experiencing a service outage and may be unable to make or receive phone calls.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Monday afternoon saying outgoing calls from AT&T wireless phones, including calls to 911, are “inconsistent and in many cases are not working.”

The Sheriff’s Office asks AT&T customers who need emergency help to text message 911.

“Simply send a text requesting assistance to the number 911 and dispatchers will be able to text with you to obtain the necessary information,” the emergency alert says.

Text to 911 is for emergencies and should not be used to report AT&T service issues or non-emergency related situations.

AT&T is aware of the issue and, at the moment, there is no estimated time for repair.

Service outages have been also been reported in Boise and San Francisco, according to downdetector.com.