Search ongoing for missing snowboarder, last spotted at Grand Targhee Resort

Updated at 6:44 pm, December 24th, 2016 By: Scott Stuntz, Teton Valley News

GRAND TARGHEE – A snowboarder has been missing since Friday afternoon, according to information from the Teton County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Office and a missing person flyer is posted at Grand Targhee Resort. There is an ongoing search for the missing man.

The identity of the person has not been officially released, but according to a flyer posted around Grand Targhee Resort he is 34-year old Lee Kidd.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Kidd, a resort employee, last had his season pass scanned at Grand Targhee at 10:45 a.m. Friday when he boarded the Dreamcatcher lift. Further, the newspaper reported that his supervisor alerted Grand Targhee ski patrol at 4:10 p.m. that he was two hours later for his shift, which was out of character for him.

The flyer describes Kidd as six feet tall, with a lean build, weighing 160 pounds. It says that Kidd was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black pants and a black helmet. He was riding a tan/black and green “Norm” snowboard.

Lieutenant Tom Combs with the Teton County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Office said that as of 5:20 p.m. Saturday evening (Dec. 24) both Grand Targhee Ski Patrol and Teton County, Wyoming Search and Rescue had concluded their search for the evening but would resume the next day.

Combs also said the searchers had covered a substantial amount of terrain. Winter weather has hampered the search but searchers were able to use a helicopter to aid in their efforts for a short time on Saturday.

Comb’s said that detectives are also on the case and that the search will continue unless it’s determined that Kidd is safe.

“We would like the public’s help if there is information out there or if anyone has talked to Mr. Kid,’ Combs said.

Any information can be reported to Teton County Wyoming Dispatch at (307) 733-2331.

This story originally appeared in the Teton Valley News. It is posted here with permission.