City of Idaho Falls lift snow removal parking restrictions

0

Updated at 7:14 pm, January 14th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls has completed snow removal activities associated with the recent winter weather event. As a result, the parking restrictions have been lifted.

Crews will continue with previously scheduled clean-up in certain areas next week.

With the exception of essential services, city offices will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observation of the holiday.

The Public Works Department and the Idaho Falls Police Department would like to thank residents and the traveling public for their cooperation during this process.