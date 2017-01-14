Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

City of Idaho Falls lift snow removal parking restrictions

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 7:14 pm, January 14th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls has completed snow removal activities associated with the recent winter weather event. As a result, the parking restrictions have been lifted.

Crews will continue with previously scheduled clean-up in certain areas next week.

With the exception of essential services, city offices will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observation of the holiday.

The Public Works Department and the Idaho Falls Police Department would like to thank residents and the traveling public for their cooperation during this process.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office issues avalanche warning

12 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Estimated $30,000 in damages after residential fire

11 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Man shot, killed inside Idaho Falls apartment

8 Jan 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

CrossFitters save one of their own after heart attack at gym

13 Jan 2017

Nichole Stanford, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 