Estimated $30,000 in damages after residential fire

Updated at 6:49 pm, January 11th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 3612 Summit Run Trail in Idaho Falls for a structure fire.

A total of 17 personnel, including three engines, three ambulances and two chiefs responded.

Upon arrival firefighters found smoke coming from the basement of a single story home.

Engine 4 made initial fire attack while Engine 2 and Ambulance 1 provided backup. Engine 1 secured a water supply and rapid intervention crews.

Ambulance 6 performed primary search of the home which was determined to be clear. Ambulance 7 was on scene to

provide emergency medical services, if needed.

The fire was extinguished and salvage and overhaul were completed.

There were no injuries reported. The residents were able to exit the home in a timely manner due to early notification by working smoke detectors. The fire was also held in check by an in-home fire sprinkler system.

Damage is estimated at $30,000. The cause is still under investigation.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department would like to remind all citizens to make sure they have working smoke alarms in their homes.