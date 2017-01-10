Weather Sponsor
FBI: Person in custody, accused of robbing east Idaho banks

Local

0  Updated at 7:48 pm, January 10th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

OGDEN, Utah — On Jan. 10, the FBI arrested Dakota Walker, 20, in Ogden, Utah, pursuant to an active investigation involving a string of bank robberies in multiple states, including Idaho.

The FBI’s Northern Utah Criminal Apprehension Team (NUCAT) and the Ogden Police Department made the arrest around 2 p.m. today outside Walker’s place of residence.

Walker is accused of robbing multiple banks, including locations in Malad and Preston.

The FBI would like to thank our local law enforcement partners, including the Preston Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, for their diligent work.

Federal charges are pending. All individuals are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

