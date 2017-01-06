Weather Sponsor
Fort Hall man convicted of second-degree murder

Blackfoot

0  Updated at 3:31 pm, January 6th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Gomez
Demetrius Anthony Gomez

The following is a news release from the U.S Attorney’s Office in Idaho. For more information on this case, click here. (Reader discretion is advised.)

POCATELLO – Demetrius Gomez, 29, of Fort Hall, Idaho, was convicted yesterday by a federal jury in Pocatello of second degree murder, U.S. Attorney Wendy J. Olson announced. Gomez was charged by indictment on May 24, 2016.

According to the evidence presented at trial, on May 9, 2016, Gomez shot and killed his cousin at a residence in Fort Hall, Idaho. The evidence showed that Gomez murdered the victim deliberately and intentionally at close range by a shotgun.

Sentencing is set for March 21, 2017, before Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill at the federal courthouse in Pocatello. Gomez faces up to life in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and up to three five of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Fort Hall Tribal Police and the Pocatello Police Department.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

