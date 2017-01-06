Idaho Falls Police searching for man who robbed store at gunpoint

Updated at 6:41 pm, January 6th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following news release and photos are from the Idaho Falls Police Department. Video courtesy 4Sight Security.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Video Mexico on Lincoln Road Friday afternoon.

Detectives are seeking information regarding the suspect, a male who was wearing a green and white hoodie and blue plaid pajama pants, and a white, quad‐cab, Duramax pick‐up truck and driver

connected to the robbery.

According to reports, police responded to Video Mexico, 1338 Lincoln Road, around 2:50 p.m. for an armed robbery. The suspect came into the business and threatened an employee and a customer

with a gun.

The suspect took money and jewelry before leaving on foot. Surveillance footage observed him later being picked up by an unknown person driving a white, quad‐cab Duramax pickup truck near Paul

Davis Restoration, 1022 E. Lincoln Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IFPD at 529‐1200 or Crimestoppers at 522‐1983.

Callers should reference case number 2017‐00684.