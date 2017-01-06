Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Idaho Falls Police searching for man who robbed store at gunpoint

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 6:41 pm, January 6th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story

The following news release and photos are from the Idaho Falls Police Department. Video courtesy 4Sight Security.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Video Mexico on Lincoln Road Friday afternoon.

Detectives are seeking information regarding the suspect, a male who was wearing a green and white hoodie and blue plaid pajama pants, and a white, quad‐cab, Duramax pick‐up truck and driver
connected to the robbery.

According to reports, police responded to Video Mexico, 1338 Lincoln Road, around 2:50 p.m. for an armed robbery. The suspect came into the business and threatened an employee and a customer
with a gun.

The suspect took money and jewelry before leaving on foot. Surveillance footage observed him later being picked up by an unknown person driving a white, quad‐cab Duramax pickup truck near Paul
Davis Restoration, 1022 E. Lincoln Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IFPD at 529‐1200 or Crimestoppers at 522‐1983.
Callers should reference case number 2017‐00684.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Stories You May Be Interested In:

The 10 most viewed videos of 2016 on EastIdahoNews.com

29 Dec 2016

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Teen slides off icy county road; neighbors concerned about upkeep

6 Jan 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Get tasty churros, hot chocolate in Rexburg

4 Jan 2017

Nichole Stanford, EastIdahoNews.com

Pair arraigned on prostitution-related charges

6 Jan 2017

Debbie Bryce, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
An empty terminal and left behind luggage is the scene inside Ft. Lauderdal airport. Multiple people were killed in a shooting on January 6, 2016 at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport. robbery-2 scotty-a-larson theron-radford-and-misty-barrett sage-hill-fire-madison Gomez carditch Multiple people were killed in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, January 6, 2017, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter. The gunman is in custody and was a lone shooter, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN. kevin-delynn-staggs
Related Stories
 