Idaho Foodbank receives $100,000 Albertson grant

Idaho

0  Updated at 9:29 am, January 17th, 2017 By: Steve Bertel, KIVI
Jeff J Mitchell, KIVI

BOISE (KIVI) — The Idaho Foodbank Monday announced it received a $100,000 grant from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation, which will help to provide food for 400,000 meals.

“The announcement comes at a key time for the Foodbank, as winter weather continues to make the distribution of emergency food difficult,” said Foodbank spokesman Mike Sharp.

The Foodbank celebrated the gift with a volunteer activity in support of the Backpack program, which provides nourishing food to children who may not have meals at home for the weekend.

“The J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation is synonymous with service and investment in our community,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “They know there’s a tremendous amount of work to be done in the effort to solve hunger. It’s an honor to have them as a partner.”

The Idaho Foodbank serves more than 160,000 people each month through direct service, educational and outreach programs. The organization says, in the last fiscal year, it distributed food for more than 14 million meals.

