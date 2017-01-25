Largest climbing gym in Idaho opens in Ammon

0

Updated at 4:00 pm, January 25th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

AMMON– New state-of-the-art, psychedelic cliffs are ready to be scaled at the largest climbing gym in the Gem state.

The Edge Climbing and Fitness opened Jan. 17 and co-owner Jake Hartner says the community is ecstatic.

“We’ve actually had a really positive response from the community,” Jake says. “Everyone is loving it.”

Before | Courtesy Facebook

The massive undertaking of constructing the largest climbing gym in Idaho wasn’t an easy task. The gym was predesigned to have 17,000 square feet of climbing terrain.

Jake, along with his brother Ammon, say they were anxious to begin building and to offer the area something it was lacking.

“If we were going to do it, we were going to do it right and we were going to make it great,” Ammon told EastIdahoNews.com in June.

Jake says they’ve worked hard at making the gym a family friendly place. He says there’s something to do for everyone at any level of climbing.

Before | Courtesy Facebook

“We’ve really put a lot of effort into making routes for everyone here. Whether you’re brand new to the sport, or whether you’re a seasoned pro, there’s something for everyone here,” Jake says.

The main walls of the gym stretch nearly 50 feet high. Walls for bouldering, or climbing without ropes on a shorter range, are 14 feet high.

Jake says facilities typically mark routes with tape but at The Edge, vibrant climbing holds show the way up the walls.

“We have colored handholds that direct you as you go, and we have professional routesetters that regularly change out the routes,” Jake says.

After| Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Jake says the gym will soon offer classes, summer camps and will have a climbing team. He also said they will be installing exercise equipment.

“You don’t have to have two memberships to get your full exercise,” Jake says.

Climbers can purchase a day pass, sign up for a membership, or utilize The Edge party room for get-togethers.

Current hours are Monday thru Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 5 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight.

Upon full completion, the gym will be open Monday thru Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight.

Find The Edge online at its website, or Facebook page.

Phone: 208-552-7625(ROCK)

Address: 2844 E. 14 N., Idaho Falls, ID