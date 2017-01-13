Man arrested after police say he threatened man with a knife

Updated at 10:49 am, January 13th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested for aggravated assault late Thursday night after police say he threatened a 36-year-old man with a knife.

Officers responded to the 500 block of West 21st Street for a report of a suspicious male around 11 p.m., according to an Idaho Falls Police news release. A resident said a man, later identified as Brian Moore, 46, had been creeping around his home.

The man told police he confronted Moore and asked him to leave. Moore became agitated and threatened the man with a knife, according to officers.

Police located Moore near 20th and Curtis and say he was in possession of a Leatherman utility knife.

Moore was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for trespassing and a warrant.