Massacre Rocks Christmas tree bonfire postponed due to weather

Outdoors

0  Updated at 8:24 am, January 8th, 2017 By: Paul Beam, KPVI
POCATELLO — The Christmas tree bonfire in Massacre Rocks State Park was supposed to take place Saturday, but the event was postponed due to poor weather.

The annual event allows local families to dispose of their Christmas trees in a safe and fun way by lighting them all on fire.

Unfortunately recent snow storms in eastern Idaho made it dangerous for locals to travel into the state park — so the staff postponed the lighting.

Park officials were still there to feed people who showed up and braved the cold, but ultimately they didn’t want people to put themselves in danger.

“No I really don’t want people to drive out and get into accidents and have some sort of tragedy, so I think we’re going to call it this year and make a bigger pile for next years,” Massacre Rocks State Park Park Manager Kevin Lynott said.

Another possible plan is to have the event in two weeks, but ultimately a decision has yet to be made.

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.

