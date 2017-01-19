Mother speaks about son’s vaping explosion

Updated at 11:00 am, January 19th, 2017 By: Magdala Louissaint, KPVI

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man suffering with second degree burns continues to recover after a vape blew up in his face.

KPVI met with the Andrew Hall and while he couldn’t speak following the accident, he was able to show the damage his face and neck received.

A video shot by Hall’s mother shows the aftermath of a vape that blew up in the 30-year-old’s mouth.

Hall woke up Saturday to get ready for work. Before getting into the shower, he took a puff from his vape and then the unthinkable happened.

“I got the phone call that I heard that we’re on our way to the hospital,” Angalee Hall, Andrew’s mother, says. “He said, ‘The e-cigarette blew up and it’s really bad mom.'”

In addition to the burns, Hall lost nine teeth – two on impact and seven during surgery. According to Angalee, her son has only been vaping for a year.

“I love my son very much and all my grandkids,” Angalee Hall says. “And I’m the one that heard them cry and say, ‘Where’s dad?’ All they saw was his mouth blown up and all the blood.”

Angalee herself used to vape and has quit since the explosion.

“Please don’t vape,” she says. “If you are vaping and you think this is okay, don’t do it in front of the kids because this is going to happen.”

Andrew is unable to eat solid food until he gets his teeth replaced.