Netflix adds 92 titles in January, drops 59

Updated at 6:50 pm, January 1st, 2017 By: John Clyde, KSL.com

ADDINGTON/DROPPINGTON — As 2016 comes to a close, it’s time to reflect on the year that was, look to the future, and find out what new titles are headed to Netflix in January.

January is shaping up to be a solid month for Netflix streaming as the service will add 92 new titles and drop 59.

Notable drops include “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Stardust,” “The Italian Job” and “Saving Private Ryan.” Personally, the titles I’m going to miss the most are nine of ESPN’s incredible 30 for 30 documentary series. If you have not watched any of these, I highly suggest doing so.

Some great additions to Netflix streaming in January include the new “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” the Netflix original series “A Series of Unfortuante Events,” “Flash of Genius,” “Bee Movie,” and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” Also, if you think you can handle the chills, Netflix will also be adding “The Shining” in January.

Here is the full list of everything coming to go and going from Netflix streaming in January:

Add:

Jan. 1

“Around the World in 80 Days” (2002)

“After Innocence”

“Bee Movie”

“Boogie Nights”

“Braveheart”

“Caddyshack”

“Collateral Damage”

“Dreamcatcher”

“El Dorado”

“E.T. the Extra Terrestrial”

“HALO Legends”

“Hugo”

“Justin Bieber: Never Say Never”

“License to Drive”

“Nancy Drew”

“Ocean’s Twelve”

“Real Detective: Season 1”

“Superman Returns”

“Superman II”

“Superman III”

“Superman IV”

“Superman: The Movie”

“The Parent Trap” (1961)

“The Shining”

“The Perfect Physique”

“The Rat Race” (2012)

“To Be A Miss”

“Trudell”

“V for Vendetta”

“Vanilla Sky”

Jan. 3

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (Season 11)

“Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’?”

Jan. 6

“Coin Heist”

“Degrassi: Next Class” (Season 3)

“Growing Up Coy”

“Mar de Plastico” (Season 1)

“One Day at a Time” (Season 1)

“Tarzan and Jane” (Season 1)

Jan. 7

“Alpha and Omega 7”

“Miss Sharon Jones”

“Under the Shadow”

Jan. 9

“Best and Most Beautiful Things”

“Ratchet and Clank”

Jan. 10

“As I Open My Eyes”

“Best Friends Whenever”

“Happily Married”

“Jim Gaffigan: Cinco”

“We’re Lalaloopsy” (Season 1)

Jan. 11

“Disney’s Alice Through The Looking Glass”

Jan. 13

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Season 1)

“Aquarius”

“Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women”

“Clinical”

“Historia de un clan” (Season 1)

“It Follows”

“The Investigator: A British Crime Story” (Season 1)

Jan. 14

“Camp X-Ray”

“Cardboard Boxer”

“Estar O No Estar”

Jan. 15

“A Beautiful Now”

“Hostage to the Devil”

“Señora Acero” (Season 3)

“Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body”

“Wartime Portraits” (Season 1)

Jan. 16

“Flash of Genius”

“Halloweed”

“Rezort”

Jan. 17

“Fatima”

“Neal Brennan: 3 Mics”

“Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050”

Jan. 19

“Good Kids”

Jan. 20

“Frontier” (Season 1)

“Papa”

“Take the 10”

“Voltron: Legendary Defender” (Season 2)

Jan. 21

“Bates Motel” (Season 4)

“Grami’s Circus Show” (Season 2)

Jan. 24

“Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy”

“Gad Gone Wild”

“Hieronymus Bosch, Touched by the Devil”

“Kill Command”

“Terrace House: Aloha State” (Season 1: Part 1)

Jan. 25

“Era el cielo”

Jan. 27

“Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh” (Season 2)

“iBOY”

“Kazoops!” (Season 2)

“Shadows of Truth”

“Sharknado: The 4th Awakens”

Jan. 28

“Ripper Street” (Season 4)

Jan. 30

“Antibirth”

“Swing State”

Jan. 31

“Bill Burr Stand Up Special”

Drop:

Jan. 1

“30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks”

“30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson”

“30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped”

“30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus”

“30 for 30: Without Bias”

“30 for 30: Once Brothers”

“30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie”

“30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East”

“30 for 30: The Price of Gold”

“Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein”

“Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman”

“Angry Birds Toons” (Season 1)

“Bewitched”

“Blade 2”

“Bring It On”

“Bring It On: All or Nothing”

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

“Coming to America”

“Columbo” (Season 1)

“Crash”

“Cupcake Wars Collection” (Collection 2)

“Chopped Collection” (Collection 2)

“Dazed and Confused”

“Final Destination 3”

“Flip or Flop” (Season 1)

“Fixer Upper” (Season 1)

“Ghost Town”

“Hairspray”

“House Hunters Collection” (Collection 3)

“House Hunters International Collection” (Collection 3)

“House Hunters Renovation Collection” (Collection 1)

“Jake and the Never Land Pirates” (Seasons 1-3)

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (Season 13)

“Little Black Book”

“Little Man”

“Maid in Manhattan”

“Miracle on 34th Street”

“Murder, She Wrote” (Seasons 1-12)

“Nanny McPhee”

“Property Brothers” (Seasons 4-5)

“Saved by the Bell” (Seasons 1-6)

“South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut”

“Stardust”

“Superstar”

“The Italian Job”

“The Painted Veil”

“Sixteen Candles”

“Saving Private Ryan”

“The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”

“The Fast and the Furious”

“The Uninvited”

“The Amityville Horror”

“The Wicker Man”

“Vanity Fair”

“You Live in What?” (Season 3)

“Zoom: Academy for Superheroes”

Jan. 6

“The Girl Who Played with Fire”

“The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest”

Jan. 29

“Stephen King’s A Good Marriage”

