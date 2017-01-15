Police arrest Utah man wanted in connection to car theft with children inside

Updated at 8:23 am, January 15th, 2017 By: Xoel Cardenas and Carter Williams, KSL.com

KEARNS, Utah — A man who stole a vehicle with two children inside in Layton on Friday was arrested after a pursuit ended in a crash, police said Saturday.

Tyler Allen Williams, 26, was taken into custody, West Valley City police confirmed just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

At about 9 p.m., police said they received a call about a suspicious person trying to sell a vehicle to someone for $200.

When officers arrived and attempted to make a traffic stop, Williams fled, starting a brief car chase.

“As our officers attempted to pursue the suspect, he made several attempts to hit the officers,” West Valley Police said on its Facebook page.

The pursuit ended after the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a car near 5600 West and 6200 South.

After hitting the car, Williams fled on foot and tried to steal another vehicle but failed, West Valley police said. Officers were able to catch Williams and take him into custody.

Police said the individuals in the vehicle struck by Williams’ vehicle, a female adult, a teenage boy and a female child, were all in good condition, West Valley City police Lt. Robert Hamilton told KSL.

West Valley City police said Williams will be booked into jail on multiple charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, attempted carjacking, fleeing, possession of a controlled substance and four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

On Friday, a Layton City police officer came in contact with Williams outside an apartment. After the officer and Williams spoke for a few minutes, Williams fled on foot and stole a vehicle that contained two young children inside. He left the children, an infant and a 3-year-old, at a nearby department store, according to Layton police Lt. Travis Lyman. The children were unharmed.

Police located the stolen vehicle, a white 2006 Toyota Corolla, shortly after and began a pursuit, but called off the pursuit with concern about safety after speeds exceeding 100 mph.

An arrest warrant was issued for Williams on suspicion of evading police, reckless endangerment involving a child, vehicle theft and other related offenses in relation to the case.

