Rexburg home destroyed by fire while parents attend funeral: ‘We have what’s most important’

Updated at 10:23 am, January 12th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — When Misty and Wade Gordon went out of town Friday for a funeral, they weren’t expecting to return to the charred remains of their home.

The Gordon’s were in Utah for Misty’s grandmothers funeral when they received a call from one of their five children saying their house was on fire.

“The first question I asked was her was, ‘Is everybody out? Where is everybody?’ Wade recalls. “I had to ask her three times because I wanted to be sure.”

Wade told his children to call 911 and go to the neighbors house.

“We have some wonderful neighbors and I knew that I could count on them to help,” Wade says.

Firefighters responded to the home and spent hours battling the flames. Almost everything was destroyed but Misty says crews were able to salvage a keepsake for each of their children — four hope chests and a special quilt.



The Gordon home with smoke coming from the attic.

“It was not easy and all the items were in different bedrooms,” Misty says. “But they were able to get those things out after the fire had been going for several hours. It is a little miracle.”

When the Gordon’s returned from Utah hours later, they realized how intense the fire was but they know it could have been a lot worse.

“There are a lot of other families that aren’t as fortunate as we are to have all of our children alive and well,” Misty says.

Since the fire, the Gordon’s have been overwhelmed with support from the community.

The Gordon home after the fire.

The Madison High School basketball teams held a fundraiser for the family. Several businesses have donated to the family including Circle of Love, which donated a dress so the Gordon’s daughter could attend a high school dance. Many others have provided food, clothes and other items.

“This is pretty incredible,” Wade says. “It’s been devastating and overwhelming, but people are amazing.”

Misty adds, “Just the outpouring of love makes my heart want to burst. I’m so thankful to this community and the wonderful area we live that we get to call home.”

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. The Gordon’s are staying in a friend’s rental home and plan to rebuild on the same site.

“Our family’s going to move forward and we’re just so thankful for everything we have,” Wade says.