School Closures for Tuesday

Updated at 7:00 am, January 10th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following school districts are closed or delayed on Tuesday, Jan. 10 due to extreme weather conditions.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this list as we receive additional information from other school systems.

Blackfoot School District 55

Snake River District 52

Firth School District 59

Idaho Science and Technology Charter School