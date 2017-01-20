Snow collapses roof of Weiser grocery store, Payette church

Updated at 7:09 pm, January 20th, 2017 By: Michael Sevren, CNN

WEISER (KIVI/KSAW) — The roof of Weiser’s only grocery store has caved in under the weight of a heavy snow load.

16 inches of fresh snow caused two-thirds of the roof at the local Ridley’s Family Market to collapse.

Weiser police say no one was has been hurt in the incident, though some workers were on the roof at the time trying to clear it with shovels.

One of the walls is now leaning outward and police have closed off a nearby side street.

“It will be very inconvenient because people will have to go to Payette or Ontario now to get their food – as well it’s one of the only two pharmacies in town,” said Steve Penner of the Weiser Police Department.

The chief of police issuing a code red alert urging residents to stay indoors unless there’s an emergency because of all the snow. Many could not get out the door to go to work and spent the day shovelling their roofs.

“I’m concerned for the older people here. If they don’t have family that can go and get them things, I’m not sure what they are going to do,” said one Weiser resident.

Just down Highway 95 in Payette, the Gospel Tabernacle Church is also dealing with a collapsed roof. This summer they also had to deal with flooding.

“You’ve got to try to find a blessing in all things right? Sometimes it’s hard,” said Pastor Jerry Cate of the Gospel Tabernacle Church.

He says they are thinking about renting a building to hold services or even sharing a building with another church. But the whole mess has left an impact on their 50-person congregation.

“I’ve talked to a couple people in the church and there is just tears in their eyes,” said Pastor Cate.