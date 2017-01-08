Two arrested for Idaho Falls video store robbery

Updated at 4:58 pm, January 8th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police arrested 31‐year‐old Alberto L. Nunez and 23‐year‐old Alejandro Loya on Saturday in connection to the Video Mexico robbery.

Nunez was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for two counts of robbery. Loya was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for accessory to robbery.

According to reports, Nunez entered Video Mexico, 1338 Lincoln Road, and threatened an employee and a customer with a gun on Friday. Nunez took money and jewelry from the store. He also stole cash from the customer.

Nunez left the store on foot before being picked up by Loya, driving a 2004 white Duramax truck, in the 1000 block of East Lincoln Road.

On Saturday, detectives received information that the white truck involved in the robbery was located at Loya’s residence in Blackfoot. Idaho Falls Police and Blackfoot Police contacted Loya with a search warrant for the residence and the truck. Loya was taken into custody following a stand‐off.

As their investigation continued, Detectives identified Nunez as the suspect in the robbery. He was

contacted at his Idaho Falls residence and arrested.