Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

WATCH: Bodycam Shows Cop Pull Woman From Burning Car

National

0  Updated at 8:51 am, January 23rd, 2017 By: Alison Daye, CNN
Share This Story

(CNN) — Dramatic video captured on a police body camera shows the moment an officer frees a frightened woman trapped in a burning car.

The woman had called 911 to report that she was trapped in her burning vehicle in Spokane, Washington on Friday. She said she was trying to kick out the windows but couldn’t.

The call also was picked up on police channels, and several officers responded.

Spokane Police Department Officer Tim Schwering was first on the scene. Schwering used his baton to smash the window — but still could not open the door. With the help of a neighbor, he eventually was able to pull the driver out of the smoke-filled vehicle through the broken window.

“We gotcha”

In the body camera video, posted to the Spokane Police Department’s Facebook page, Schwering can be seen repeatedly hitting the front window until it finally breaks.

“We gotcha,” he assures the woman.

Schwering was treated and released from a local hospital for symptoms related to smoke inhalation. The driver was treated and released. It’s unclear what caused of the fire.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
CNN-Edit

CNN Wire and the CNN Video Affiliate Network is an online syndication service providing text and video versions of CNN's award-winning news coverage. Articles featured include reporting on world news, politics, finance, health, entertainment and technology.

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Police injured, more than 200 arrested at Trump inauguration protests

20 Jan 2017

Gregory Krieg, CNN

Samsung blames batteries for Galaxy Note 7 fires

22 Jan 2017

Sherisse Pham, CNN

United Airlines grounds domestic flights because of IT issue

22 Jan 2017

Ralph Ellis, CNN

Nintendo Switch links to the past but feels like the future

14 Jan 2017

Jethro Mullen, Ravi Hiranand and Frank Pallotta, CNN

Images in the news
Related Stories
 