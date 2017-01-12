WATCH LIVE: I.F. MAYOR REBECCA CASPER’S STATE OF THE CITY SPEECH

January 12th, 2017

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper is giving her annual State of the City address during the Regular City Council meeting tonight in City Council Chambers inside the City Annex building located at 680 Park Avenue.

Immediately following the State of the City address, an awards presentation recognizing city employees who have dedicated twenty, twenty-five, thirty and thirty-five years of service to the City of Idaho Falls will take place.