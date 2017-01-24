Woman accused of stealing truck from Sam’s Club parking lot

IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County woman was arrested for grand theft after police say she stole a truck from the Sam’s Club parking lot.
Samantha Carr, 26, was booked into the Bonneville County Jail Monday.
Police were called to the store around 3:50 p.m. for a report of a stolen 2009 Ford Truck.
The truck was later spotted in the westbound lane of Holmes Ave.
Officers stopped the vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot and say Carr was the driver. She was later identified by witnesses as the person who stole the truck.
Carr is being held on $10,000 bond.
