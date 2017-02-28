Weather Sponsor
28 pronghorns killed in ‘most offensive case of poaching’ officer has seen

0  Updated at 2:01 pm, February 24th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – Conservation Officers with the Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG) are seeking assistance from the public in apprehending the person or persons responsible for the killing of at least 28 pronghorns in the Monteview area during the last week of January and beginning of February.

According to Regional Conservation Officer Doug Petersen, “This is the most offensive case of poaching I have seen in my entire career!”

Because of the flagrant nature of the incident, the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) Board has raised the level of reward available to $2,000. Anyone who has information pertaining to this incident can remain anonymous and will be eligible for the reward if the case is prosecuted.

Calls with information can be made at any time of the day or night to 1-800-632-5999.

CAP calls are now being handled by the Idaho State Police (ISP) and are routed to the proper IDFG conservation officer.

