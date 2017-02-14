Your pictures of the recent flooding

This is my house in Shelley … in the Taylor area. | Lindsey Dolan Schuldt
Here are photos you submitted of the flooding around east Idaho this month. We have also included comments from the submitters when available. Thank you, everyone, for sending your photos to us, and stay dry!
Shelley. | Kara Brown
American falls/exit 44 (Seagull Bay) | Joshua Hicks
(Picture taken of Ryder Park in Idaho Falls.) Too good to pass up. | Joe Blakley
Ammon. | Janice Stiteler
House down the road from me. North of Poky. | Dustin Woodyard
Firth. | Dawn Barber
We have a lake with ducks now behind my apartments. | Cissy Pelkey
South of Shelley. | Brian Esplin
My gravel pit on 81st. | Brett Price
Rowdy Crowley Road. | Trevor Shayne Bowen
Idahoan in Idaho Falls. | Travis Covert
Milo. | Stephanie Avery
Rigby. | Roy Hubler
Old Ririe Highway, Ririe. | Rachel Eleanor Thorp
In Shelley. | Lori Johnson
Across the street from Ririe High School. | Lora Gulden
