Your pictures of the recent flooding

Local

0  Updated at 12:16 pm, February 14th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
This is my house in Shelley … in the Taylor area. | Lindsey Dolan Schuldt

Here are photos you submitted of the flooding around east Idaho this month. We have also included comments from the submitters when available. Thank you, everyone, for sending your photos to us, and stay dry!

Shelley. | Kara Brown

American falls/exit 44 (Seagull Bay) | Joshua Hicks

(Picture taken of Ryder Park in Idaho Falls.) Too good to pass up. | Joe Blakley

Ammon. | Janice Stiteler

RELATED STORIES

Warm weather and rain continue to cause flooding across Idaho

Bingham County issues emergency declaration due to flooding

Roads closed in Bingham County due to flooding; sandbags being distributed

I-86 closing at raft river due to flooding over roadway

House down the road from me. North of Poky. | Dustin Woodyard

Dustin Woodyard

Firth. | Dawn Barber

Firth. | Dawn Barber

Firth. | Dawn Barber

We have a lake with ducks now behind my apartments. | Cissy Pelkey

Camille Guinn

South of Shelley. | Brian Esplin

Brian Esplin

My gravel pit on 81st. | Brett Price

Brandon Mecham

Rowdy Crowley Road. | Trevor Shayne Bowen

Idahoan in Idaho Falls. | Travis Covert

Milo. | Stephanie Avery

Rigby. | Roy Hubler

Old Ririe Highway, Ririe. | Rachel Eleanor Thorp

In Shelley. | Lori Johnson

Lori Johnson

Across the street from Ririe High School. | Lora Gulden

Lora Gulden

Lindsey Dolan Schuldt
EastIdahoNews.com staff

