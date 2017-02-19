Weather Sponsor
Police: Four people died from apparent gunshot wounds inside Preston home

Idaho

0  Updated at 9:25 pm, February 19th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
PRESTON – Four people died after being shot inside a Preston home Sunday evening, according to Preston Police Chief Ken Geddes.

Officers were called to 67 West 200 South shortly before 5 p.m.

“Officers confirmed that there were four individuals dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside the home,” Geddes said in a news release.

Geddes said there is no threat or danger to the public and the Preston Police Department is working with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police during the investigation.

More information is expected to be released Monday afternoon. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

