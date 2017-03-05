Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Jackson Hole ski instructor impales face on branch

Outdoors

10  Updated at 5:39 pm, March 5th, 2017 By: Shelbie Harris, Idaho State Journal
Share This Story
Natty Hagood seen here in the hospital with a tree branch impaled on his face. | Idaho State Journal

JACKSON, Wyoming — Those familiar with the skiing pastime of Gaffney’s Numerical Assessment of Radness, or the game of G.N.A.R, know that calling your mom before taking the next line naked and stopping mid-run for a bathroom break is a surefire way to win the game.

But when 29-year-old Natty Hagood, a ski instructor for Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming, impaled his face on a branch while trying to jump between two trees, he called it a game-breaker.

“When I laugh, I have to hold the left side of my face down at this weird angle that makes me look like this crotchety old man,” he said. “And I drool more than I used to.”

Hagood said the image of the stick stuck through his lip is still one of the most gnarly things he’s ever seen.

His 15 minutes of fame didn’t start at the impalement, however, as his Internet notoriety started a week prior when video surfaced of him breaking up a mid-mountain brawl.

A verbal altercation at the terrain park escalated into a fight at the bottom of the mountain near the Casper lift line. Hagood saw a disorderly snowboarder punching a fellow skier, who called out for ski patrol, before jumping between the two.

“Being the individual that I am, be it my sense of right or wrong, my size or my huge holistic background, I wasn’t afraid to step in put the kibosh on the violence,” said Hagood, who is originally from Spokane, Washington, but has lived and worked at Jackson Hole the past three years now. “I’m the guy in the Jackson Hole jacket and pink hat saying, ‘Violence is not the answer, man.’”

On the day of his injury, he was boarding with his roommate, Pete, and another woman from out of town who they were showing around the mountain.

“I was coming down Thunder and it was our first run of the day,” he said. “I had made the first five turns and was coming back to lift line when I saw a gap between two trees. With my experience, you can bash between trees and it’s not that big of a deal. But this time I guess I didn’t get away with it.”

Hagood collided through the trees, which knocked him off balance, and he tumbled through the snow.

“I thought maybe my chinstrap got pushed up into my face, so I tried to brush it off and that’s when I felt the stick,” he said. “So, I shook left to right and saw the stick moving in my peripherals. I reached out and grabbed it and wiggled it before realizing it was pretty far in there.”

That was when Hagood had his first aha-moment. He said, “Holy crap, I just got impaled. And then I yelled over to Pete, ‘Hey look I got a new piercing.’”

Apparently, the incident occurred so quickly that Hagood experienced zero pain from the impalement, which left an 18-inch long timber branch gouged through one side of his lip and sticking out the other.

Ski patrol said that he needed to brace it before riding down.

“It was initially about a foot and half long,” Hagood said. “But I braced it against my cheek and snapped it down to about 6 inches. Ski patrol was all like, ‘You’re crazy, man.’”

Ski patrol wrapped it, stabilized it by securing the stick to his face and loaded him up into the sled before transporting him to the bottom of the mountain.

Natty Hagood before a procedure to remove a stick that impaled his face while he was skiing. | Idaho State Journal

The true pain set in once he got to the hospital, but it wasn’t from the tree branch sticking out of his face.

“The most painful part of the experience was the numbing shots from the hospital,” he said. “Then they cut the top-left section of my lip near the exit-wound, trimmed the back half and pulled it through.”

After a quick rinsing, Hagood — now referred to by his students and the local community as “Lipstick” or “Sticky” — left the hospital not only with 15 stitches in his face, but also with a hospital bill close to $1,500.

To help with the funds he started a GoFundMe page, which is accessible by visiting www.gofundme.com/please-help-me-pay-for-my-new-lip. As of Saturday evening, the page has raised over $1,100.

Reduced to drinking beer from a straw, Hagood said the experience has left him with a bit of “PTS-Tree,” but the outpouring of support, including one donor giving $100 on the condition that “Lipstick” gets a new haircut, has been unreal.

He’s thankful for the kindness and generosity from ski instructors across the country and from complete strangers, but also said the feedback hasn’t all been positive.

Natty Hagood, a ski instructor for Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, after a procedure to remove a stick that impaled his face while he was skiing. | Idaho State Journal

“I don’t know where they’re from or what their ideologies are, but some people have said that’s the problem with America is that people need to suck it up and pay for their own stuff,” Hagood said. “Some people have been vocal about what I’m doing is distasteful or irresponsible and I’m not taking credit for my own actions.”

He continued, “It’s made me have some interesting thoughts, but I certainly don’t feel bad asking people in the community to pitch in $10 so that I don’t have this crippling expense.”

This article was originally published in the Idaho State Journal. It is used here with permission.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
ISJ-Edit

The Idaho State Journal in Pocatello has covered southeast Idaho news and events since 1892. The daily publication is owned by Pioneer Newspapers and maintains a print circulation in Bingham, Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Bear Lake counties.

Contributed content is used on this site with permission and is owned by the Idaho State Journal.

Subscribe to the Idaho State Journal’s print or online edition by calling (208) 232-4161 or by visiting www.idahostatejournal.com.

Stories You May Be Interested In:

ELECTION: Have you voted in your school district today?

14 Mar 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Fremont Search & Rescue team honored for saving lost hunter

8 Mar 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

What this year’s snowpack means to Idaho

6 Mar 2017

Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

More information uncovered in ISU embezzlement case

14 Mar 2017

Debbie Bryce, Idaho State Journal

  • Fred Battley

    Darwin Theory at work !!!

  • Eric

    I want to help but how would I know for sure my donation is going towards medical debt and not a new snowboard?

  • Eric

    This go fund me thing is out of control. I have hospital bills and so does every other person. You just pay what you can untill the bill is payed off. I think people are abusing it.

    • Bill

      I think the easy solution is to simply not donate if you don’t agree with it

      • Eric

        Don’t tell me what to do you have over stepped the line by telling me what to do. News flash you are not anything special.

      • Eric

        The best and simplest thing to do billy is to mind your own business. If you want to be politically correct. ——————————————–

  • “Lipstick” too funny! I’m still laughing, what a dumb ass! Bash through tree’s, really? I worked in ski patrol 30 yrs ago and the dumb stuff people do…. But a ski “instructor” You really should take some safety lessons and maybe find a job that pays better. Do you know how many people break there necks doing stupid things like bashing through tree’s? Most people that ate a tree are dead….

    • Eric

      I agree, this guy was probably being unsafe or he was off course which the media would never publish and now he wants me to pay his bills. I just don’t get this world anymore. I guess I’m just from the old school I am just a quite humble good man trying to be like Jesus Christ in all that I say and do. Some people say Christ could pass as my twin meaning we both have a lot of the same characteristics.

      • pooh_bear77

        So if you’re trying to be like Jesus then will you please explain why you are judging this man for asking for help? I’m pretty sure that Jesus wouldn’t be doing that.

  • Eric

    I have a paraplegic friend that spends most of his days in bed and he has been in this state of existence for the past 30 years and not once has he asked me or anyone else for a penny nor has he wanted to be in the center of this media crazed world we live in to get publicized for his hardship he lives with every day of his life. Things have gotten way out of hand with the media and go fund me pages. My friend is the real hero as he battles his hardships in a non media humble manner.

Images in the news
Related Stories
 