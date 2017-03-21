Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Habitual felon gets 25-year prison sentence after woman loses arm in crash

Crime Watch

3  Updated at 9:15 am, March 21st, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
William Stebelton | Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has been sentenced on various felonies after a woman lost an arm in a car crash that occurred when he eluded police.

“I’m disappointed to share with you that I am nearly speechless,” District Judge Dane H Watkins Jr. told William Stebelton during sentencing. “This is difficult because this offense is without comparison. Your history is without comparison.”

Stebelton, 34, was arrested in October following a police chase in which he smashed into two parked cars. Stebelton was found in possession of a gun and drugs. As a result of the accident, his 29‐year‐old female passenger had to have her right arm amputated just below the shoulder.

Stebelton has since married the woman injured in the chase. She was present during sentencing in support of Stebelton.

Watkins described the victim’s support for Stebelton as “absolutely remarkable” and that it was humbling.

“I am touched that she is here today — she didn’t deserve this,” Watkins said.

Stebelton pleaded guilty in January to three felonies: eluding, felon in possession of a firearm and an enhancement of infliction of great bodily injury.

In court Monday, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tanner Crowther told the court about Stebelton’s eight previous felony convictions, his previous in-patient programs and previous prison terms.

Court records show Stebelton has previous convictions for aggravated assault by use of a deadly weapon, attempted strangulation, possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and possession of forged documents, all felonies.

Stebelton has several felony convictions out of Ada County, and records show he was released from prison and placed on parole in May. According to the Idaho Department of Correction, Stebelton faces up to 20 years of prison time for his previous charges.

Crowther recommended a 25-year prison term, with two years fixed and 23 years indeterminate.

Stebelton’s defense attorney, Trent Grant, recommended two years fixed in prison with “something along the lines of 10 years” indeterminate. Grant asked that the prison time run concurrent to Stebelton’s previous convictions.

Watkins then sentenced Stebelton to the maximum term, 25 years, with two of those years fixed and 23 years indeterminate.

Stebelton will be up for parole on the Bonneville County convictions in October 2018. During a parole revocation hearing on Stebelton’s Ada County convictions, it will be decided what, if any, additional time he serve.

Stebelton will be supervised by the Idaho Department of Correction until 2040.

EastIdahoNews.com file photo
NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Idaho legislator says teacher’s union lying about secret ballot bill

17 Mar 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Bonneville prosecutor: We will double efforts to find Angie Dodge’s killer

21 Mar 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho Transportation Department seeking public input on new routes

19 Mar 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Video shows LDS missionary fighting off armed attackers in Brazil

15 Mar 2017

Faith Heaton Jolley, KSL.com

  • uguysrfunny

    The article title is so misleading. He got 25 years but has to do a minimum of 2 which means this guy who got “25 years” could be out as soon as April 2019.

  • uguysrfunny

    Jeez, EIN you guys are getting pretty soft. You really need to stick with censoring the offensive comments not the ones that offend you. I’m done with your site, and I’ll explain why on my social media sites. My advise to you would be to only censor the comments that you need to not the ones your conservative hearts tell you too.

    • Nate Sunderland

      We weren’t censoring your comments, I simply hadn’t had a chance to approve them yet. They are approved now.

      I am sorry that you were so offended by this though. We are always sad to see a reader go.

Images in the news
Related Stories
 