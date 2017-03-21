Habitual felon gets 25-year prison sentence after woman loses arm in crash

3

Updated at 9:15 am, March 21st, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has been sentenced on various felonies after a woman lost an arm in a car crash that occurred when he eluded police.

“I’m disappointed to share with you that I am nearly speechless,” District Judge Dane H Watkins Jr. told William Stebelton during sentencing. “This is difficult because this offense is without comparison. Your history is without comparison.”

Stebelton, 34, was arrested in October following a police chase in which he smashed into two parked cars. Stebelton was found in possession of a gun and drugs. As a result of the accident, his 29‐year‐old female passenger had to have her right arm amputated just below the shoulder.

Stebelton has since married the woman injured in the chase. She was present during sentencing in support of Stebelton.

Watkins described the victim’s support for Stebelton as “absolutely remarkable” and that it was humbling.

“I am touched that she is here today — she didn’t deserve this,” Watkins said.

Stebelton pleaded guilty in January to three felonies: eluding, felon in possession of a firearm and an enhancement of infliction of great bodily injury.

In court Monday, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tanner Crowther told the court about Stebelton’s eight previous felony convictions, his previous in-patient programs and previous prison terms.

Court records show Stebelton has previous convictions for aggravated assault by use of a deadly weapon, attempted strangulation, possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and possession of forged documents, all felonies.

Stebelton has several felony convictions out of Ada County, and records show he was released from prison and placed on parole in May. According to the Idaho Department of Correction, Stebelton faces up to 20 years of prison time for his previous charges.

Crowther recommended a 25-year prison term, with two years fixed and 23 years indeterminate.

Stebelton’s defense attorney, Trent Grant, recommended two years fixed in prison with “something along the lines of 10 years” indeterminate. Grant asked that the prison time run concurrent to Stebelton’s previous convictions.

Watkins then sentenced Stebelton to the maximum term, 25 years, with two of those years fixed and 23 years indeterminate.

Stebelton will be up for parole on the Bonneville County convictions in October 2018. During a parole revocation hearing on Stebelton’s Ada County convictions, it will be decided what, if any, additional time he serve.

Stebelton will be supervised by the Idaho Department of Correction until 2040.

EastIdahoNews.com file photo