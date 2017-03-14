Juvenile flown to EIRMC after being hit by truck while on sidewalk

Updated at 6:15 pm, March 14th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

ST. ANTHONY — On Tuesday, March 14, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Bridge Street near the Maverik in St. Anthony.

Skylar T. Maupin, 25, of St. Anthony, was driving a 2008 Chevy Silverado northbound on Bridge Street.

Maupin’s vehicle left the lane of travel, continued onto the sidewalk hitting a utility pole, and striking a male juvenile.

The male juvenile was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Maupin was wearing a seat belt.

Idaho State Police was assisted by St. Anthony Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and Fremont County EMS.