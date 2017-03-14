Juvenile flown to EIRMC after being hit by truck while on sidewalk

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.
ST. ANTHONY — On Tuesday, March 14, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Bridge Street near the Maverik in St. Anthony.
Skylar T. Maupin, 25, of St. Anthony, was driving a 2008 Chevy Silverado northbound on Bridge Street.
Maupin’s vehicle left the lane of travel, continued onto the sidewalk hitting a utility pole, and striking a male juvenile.
The male juvenile was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
Maupin was wearing a seat belt.
Idaho State Police was assisted by St. Anthony Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and Fremont County EMS.
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Adam Forsgren EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com staff