Man accused in prostitution ring case back in court

Updated at 8:43 am, March 14th, 2017 By: Debbie Bryce, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO – A local businessman charged in connection to an alleged prostitution ring in southeast Idaho waived his preliminary hearing Monday and the case was forwarded to the trial court.

Theron Levi Radford, 44, owns and operates Theron Radford Legal Support Services in Pocatello. He is charged with one count of felony procurement of prostitution.

He is expected to be arraigned in District Court next week.

Radford was arrested along with Misty Lynn Barrett, 40, of Blackfoot in January. Barrett is charged with principal to procurement of prostitution, also a felony, and a preliminary hearing in that case is set for March 20.

The pair was arrested by Chubbuck police in connection to an investigation that was launched in 2015.

Principal to procurement carries the same penalty as procurement of prostitution, which is up to 20 years in prison

Radford was also charged with felony procurement of prostitution and accepting payment for prostitution in August 2016. He pleaded not guilty to those charges, and a jury trial in the case is set for March 7.

He remains free on his own recognizance.