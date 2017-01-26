Weather Sponsor
Charges filed against two men after fight at Women’s March

Local

2  Updated at 10:45 am, January 26th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Video courtesy Teton Valley News

UPDATE 10:45 a.m.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is charging driver of the pickup, Scott J. Rehberg, a 53-year-old resident of Victor, ID with the following charges: Disturbing the Peace, Obstruction of a Highway, and Battery.

The Sheriff’s Office is also charging the protestor who was blocking traffic, Greg A. Geffner, a 61-year-old resident of Driggs with Disturbing the Peace and Obstruction of a Highway.

ORIGINAL STORY

DRIGGS — Detectives with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office say they will review video evidence of a physical altercation that occurred at the Women’s March event on Saturday.

Teton County Sheriff Tony Liford told EastIdahoNews.com that his office is working with the prosecutor’s office to determine which criminal charges are appropriate.

Liford said march organizers originally planned for 25 participants, but the permit was amended to 50 attendees.

“The final count was over 900 people,” Liford said Tuesday in a phone interview. “Quite a bit more than had been planned for and the entire event was benign until the reports of the physical confrontation.

Deputies were called to the Driggs City Center on Main St. around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress.

Drone video, obtained by Teton Valley News, appears to show a man pushing and hitting several participants involved in the march.

While deputies were en route, investigators said the suspect fled the scene.

Witnesses reported that during the protest, a male protester was standing in the road yelling at vehicles and impeding traffic.

The driver of a pickup truck confronted the man and witnesses said a verbal altercation occurred between the driver and several protesters.

Witnesses said the driver then started hitting and pushing people before getting back into his truck and leaving.

Liford said investigators have identified the suspect and are working to determine appropriate charges.

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

