Deputies use Taser on man following brief struggle in Bonneville Co. home

Updated at 10:05 am, March 2nd, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Deputies used a Taser on an Idaho Falls man this morning after they say he refused to be taken into custody for violating a no contact order.

Casey Beams, 27, was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a no contact order and resisting arrest.

Deputies were called to a disturbance on Jill St. around 5:25 a.m. when a woman requested paramedics before hanging up the phone, according to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the woman had an active no contact order with Beams and were told that he was sleeping downstairs. Deputies found him hiding behind a refrigerator in the basement and told him he was under arrest.

Authorities say Beams attempted to pull away and during a brief struggle, a Taser was deployed to subdue and take him into custody.

Beams was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for a medical clearance before being booked into jail.