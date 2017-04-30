DAILY FORECAST: Cloudy today, but slightly warmer

Updated at 9:19 am, April 30th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — It’s looking like Sunday, April 30 will be a relatively night day in eastern Idaho.

The flooding along the Portneuf River has stabilized. The river, which is more than a foot above flood stage, is measuring at 9.7 feet. Minor flooding is occurring along its banks, but the water level is expected to remain steady throughout the next week.

A flood advisory is still in effect for the Bear River in Bear Lake County. The river, and surrounding streams remain elevated and are slightly above their banks from Montpelier to the Wyoming State Line. Some minor field and dirt road flooding is occurring near Pegram and Dingle.

ROAD REPORT

A 10-mile portion of Idaho Highway 39 is closed between Sterline West Road and Chandler Road for repairs to three canal bridges. A detour is in operation. The closure is in effect from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays until May 5. The Idaho Transportation Department urges drivers to use caution in work areas.

ITD will begin a resurfacing project on I-15 on Monday. Eight miles between the Lava Beds near Blackfoot and the Bonneville County Line will be reduced to one lane in both directions until mid-summer.

Two miles of Idaho Highway 34 have been reduced to one lane for a repaving project between Henry Cutoff Road near Soda Springs and Wayon Loop Road. Construction will last through May 12.

Construction on northbound Interstate 15 between exit 72 (Chubbuck) and exit 80 (Fort Hall) has been reduced to one lane due to bridge maintenance. Expect delays and reduced speed of 65 mph through May 12.

DAILY FORECAST:

Idaho Falls, Rigby and Rexburg

The Upper Snake River Plain will be mostly cloudy today with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs of 53 to 62 degrees are expected. Southwest winds of 10 mph will increase to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. There is a 20 percent chance of rain during the night with lows of 33 to 40 degrees. Southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected.

Pocatello, Fort Hall and Blackfoot

The Lower Snake River Plain will be mostly cloudy today with a slight chance of rain. Highs of 53 to 62 degrees are expected. Southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. There is a 20 percent chance of rain during the night with lows of 34 to 41 degrees. Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph will decrease after midnight.

St. Anthony, Ashton, Island Park, Driggs and Victor

The Upper Snake Highlands will be cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow during the day. Highs of 48 to 57 degrees are expected. The clouds and rain will remain at night with lows of 26 to 33 degrees

Arco, Challis and Mackay

The Lost Rivers area will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow during the day. Highs of 49 to 59 degrees are expected. The clouds and chance for moisture will remain during the night with lows of 29 to 36 degrees.

Henry, Soda Springs, Downey and Lava Hot Springs

The Caribou Highlands will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow during the day. Highs of 50 to 57 degrees are expected. The clouds and chance for moisture will remain during the night with lows of 31 to 38 degrees.

