Sheriff: Elmore Co. burial site contained two sets of child remains

Updated at 8:35 pm, April 24th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

MOUNTAIN HOME — A burial site discovered north of Mountain Home earlier this month contained two sets of human remains, Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead announced Monday.

Investigators originally believed the remains found April 15 were from one child between one to five years old.

But during the investigation, authorities determined two children were buried on top of one another in the vicinity of Hot Creek Road.

The sheriff’s office is unofficially being told the first set of skeletal remains were from a child possibly between three and five years old and the second set were possibly from a child four to nine years old, according to a news release.

The genders of the remains have not been determined.

Officials at Boise State University are aiding in the forensics part of the investigation and investigators will use carbon dating to determine exactly when the bodies were buried and their ages at burial, according to Hpllinshead.

The sheriff’s office emphasizes the human remains do not exhibit the characteristics of a Native American burial site and foul play or criminal activity has not been ruled out.

Investigators are working with surrounding law enforcement agencies to determine possible links to missing children outside of Elmore County.