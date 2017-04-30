Madison Republicans bid for state convention to be held in Rexburg

0

Updated at 10:21 am, April 30th, 2017 By: Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

REXBURG — The Idaho Republican state convention is not too far down the road and the Madison County Republicans want to hold the convention in the Upper Valley.

On Wednesday, the Madison County Republican Central Committee voted unanimously to put in a bid to hold the 2018 state convention in Rexburg.

“Madison County has never had it,” Madison Country Republican Central Committee Chairman Doug Ricks told EastIdahoNews.com. “I think it would be a fun thing to have – especially in the year that we’re going to have a new governor and lieutenant governor.”

The convention could potentially bring thousands of people to Rexburg. Delegates and their families from counties across the state would attend.

During the convention, delegates will elect new leaders within in the party as well as choose candidates for the upcoming 2018 elections.

Besides elections, one of the main goals for the convention is to raise money for the Idaho Republican Party.

“It’s a large money maker for the republican party to try to gear up for the general election and helping to fund some of our republican candidates against the democratic challengers in the general election,” Ricks said.

To generate money for the party, the convention will feature various seminars, speakers and workshops where admission will be charged to attend.

Ricks said, if Madison County were to win the bid to hold the convention in Rexburg, many of the events, meetings and activities could be held at Madison High School.

The previous convention was held in the Idaho Center in Nampa.