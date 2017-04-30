Shoshone Police searching for man who tried to abduct child

0

Updated at 7:00 pm, April 30th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Shoshone Police Department.

On Saturday, April 29, at approximately 12:15 p.m., there was an attempted abduction of a 9-year-old girl, which occurred at the gravel pits, located at the dead end street on 6th Street East, Shoshone, Idaho.

The victim and other juveniles were able to frighten off the suspect, who had grabbed the victim by the arm, and attempted to pull her into the trees. The victim was able to free herself and run away.

The suspect subsequently fled the area on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

The suspect description is as follows:

Male, approximately in his 20’s, dark tanned skin, wearing a white sleeveless shirt with blue lettering upon the front. Dark blue jeans with tears and sandals. No further description at this time.

Please contact your local law enforcement if you have any information.