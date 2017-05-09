Annual Pocatello City Auction Slated for Saturday

0

Updated at 12:46 pm, May 9th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — The City of Pocatello’s annual auction will be held Saturday, May 13.

Bidding is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. at Prime Time Auctions, 3400 South 5th Avenue. Items up for sale include vehicles, office furniture, tools, heavy equipment, and more. The public is invited to view the items before the auction at the Prime Time Auctions yard Friday, May 12 from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale of items are returned to the department from which the item came. Prime Time Auctions also receives a portion of each sale.

A list of items on the auction block can be found here. Photos of some of the items can be found here.