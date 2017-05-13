Weather Sponsor
Crash causes damage to building in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls

Updated at 9:15 am, May 13th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Erica Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A black SUV appears to have crashed into and significantly damaged a building on the corner of John Adams Parkway and Woodruff Avenue.

Idaho Falls Police and Idaho Falls Fire Department were called to the scene after 8:30 a.m.

It appears a vehicle traveling on John Adams went off the road, crashed through a bush into a fence and then struck the building. The vehicle is no longer at the damaged area of the building, and it is unclear when or how it was moved.

No injuries have been reported thus far.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to law enforcement for more information and will post when it becomes available.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Nate Sunderland

