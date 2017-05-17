Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Congressman calls for Trump’s impeachment on House floor

Politics

3  Updated at 11:53 am, May 17th, 2017 By: Miranda Green, CNN
Share This Story

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump Wednesday morning, the first member of Congress to officially request leveling charges against the President from the House floor.

“This is about my position. This is about what I believe. And this is where I stand. I will not be moved. The President must be impeached,” Green said on the floor. “For those who do not know, impeachment does not mean that the President would be found guilty. It simply means that the House of Representatives will bring charges against the President. It’s similar to an indictment but not quite the same thing.”

Green, who previewed his call with a tweet earlier, said it was the House of Representative’s “duty” to take up impeachment.

News broke Tuesday that Trump in February asked then-FBI Director James Comey to drop an investigation into his former national security adviser Michael Flynn — a request critics have called obstruction of justice.

As the backlash escalates to Trump’s firing of Comey last week, Democratic lawmakers are increasingly raising the prospect of impeachment.

Some, such as California Rep. Maxine Waters, have explicitly called for impeaching the President. Others, like Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, have merely mentioned the possibility, with Gabbard saying last month that she was studying the impeachment process.

Impeachment requires the support of a majority of members of the House of Representatives. No Republicans have publicly voiced support for impeaching Trump.

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski contributed to this report

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
CNN-Edit

CNN Wire and the CNN Video Affiliate Network is an online syndication service providing text and video versions of CNN's award-winning news coverage. Articles featured include reporting on world news, politics, finance, health, entertainment and technology.

Stories You May Be Interested In:

319,000 pounds of frozen meat products recalled due to contamination

21 May 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Congressman calls for Trump’s impeachment on House floor

17 May 2017

Miranda Green, CNN

Idaho Falls Auditorium District Board election results

17 May 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Montana political candidate allegedly ‘body slams’ Guardian reporter

24 May 2017

Dylan Byers, CNN

  • Eric

    I say leave trump alone, let him do his job.

  • Eric

    Repent now.

  • godbdian

    They are desparate to get clinton in one way or another

Images in the news
Related Stories
 