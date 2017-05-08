Dozens of bikers escort mother of deceased boy to funeral

Updated at 1:00 pm, May 8th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — After a child with a lifelong disability passed away last week, several biker groups decided to honor his mother.

Teegan Keith Sakaguchi was born July 3, 2002 with a condition that prevented him from digesting proteins. After battling every day for 14 years, Teegan died in his mother’s arms last Monday, May 1.

Local bike groups including The Litas Idaho Falls, Bikers for Christ and the Grand Teton HOG Chapter showed up Saturday to escort Aubrey to Teegan’s funeral.



Teegan and his mother, Aubrey. | Courtesy photo

Aubrey is a single mom who worked from home whenever possible to care for Teegan and her other son, Cohen.

As an infant, Teegan lacked the enzymes in his stomach to digest protein and was diagnosed with a metabolic disorder called propionic acedemia.

When Teegan was born, doctors were unaware he had the disorder and he was bottle-fed formula. Within one day, the protein from the formula caused Teegan to have permanent neurological damage.

Due to Teegan not having protein in his diet, he lacked muscle mass and the ability to walk or to talk.

“Teegan taught so many people so much about this disorder and how to help others who are diagnosed with PPA, including his little brother, Cohen, who was born in 2012 with the same disorder,” Aubrey’s friend, Jacquelyne Amber, said in a GoFundMe post. “Cohen was the first PPA patient to receive a liver transplant when he was just a few months old. Fortunately for this, Cohen is able to digest proteins and live a less challenged life than Teegan was able to do.”

Teegan attended Eagle Rock Junior High. His obituary states “he always had a sparkle in his eyes and a big contagious smile. He loved going to school with his friends, spending time with his family and friends, watching his loyal SpongeBob, taking car rides with the wind in his face, rocking out to music, balloons and cheering on his favorite team, The Celtics. In Teegan’s 14 years, he touched many hearts and lives. He leaves us with a legacy for eternity.”