EastIdahoNews.com takes home 9 awards from Idaho Press Club

BOISE — It was a fun day in Boise Saturday, as the EastIdahoNews.com team spent the evening at the Best of 2016 Idaho Press Club Awards banquet.
EastIdahoNews.com brought home a total of nine awards for excellence in journalism, including four first place plaques.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by our fellow journalists from across the state,” News Director Nate Eaton said. “There is a lot of talent in Idaho, and it’s great to be acknowledged by our peers.”
Here are the list of awards won by EastIdahoNews.com:
Second Place: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
First Place: Nate Eaton — “Cold Case Cards Solving Crime”
Honorable Mention: Nate Eaton, Stephan Rockefeller — “UPS Driver Saves Family”
First Place: Nate Eaton, Stephan Rockefeller — “Remembering Jeralee Underwood”
Second Place: Natalia Hepworth — “Zombie Race”
Honorable Mention: Nate Eaton, Stephan Rockefeller — “Without a Trace: The DeOrr Kunz Mystery”
First Place: Nate Eaton, Stephan Rockefeller — “The Sunday Bandit”
First Place: Stephan Rockefeller — “Paving Disaster: Get off my asphalt”
Second Place: Nate Sunderland — “Sitting on the Teton Dam as catastrophe struck”
Besides EastIdahoNews.com, the only other eastern Idaho media organizations to win awards were the Idaho State Journal and the Teton Valley News. Our congratulations to both of them!
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Vicky Osborn, Idaho Department of Fish and Game