EastIdahoNews.com takes home 9 awards from Idaho Press Club

Updated at 10:00 am, May 7th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

BOISE — It was a fun day in Boise Saturday, as the EastIdahoNews.com team spent the evening at the Best of 2016 Idaho Press Club Awards banquet.

EastIdahoNews.com brought home a total of nine awards for excellence in journalism, including four first place plaques.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by our fellow journalists from across the state,” News Director Nate Eaton said. “There is a lot of talent in Idaho, and it’s great to be acknowledged by our peers.”

Here are the list of awards won by EastIdahoNews.com:

Reporter of the Year TV

Second Place: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

General News Report TV

First Place: Nate Eaton — “Cold Case Cards Solving Crime”

Honorable Mention: Nate Eaton, Stephan Rockefeller — “UPS Driver Saves Family”

Serious TV Feature Report

First Place: Nate Eaton, Stephan Rockefeller — “Remembering Jeralee Underwood”

Light Feature Report TV

Second Place: Natalia Hepworth — “Zombie Race”

Documentary TV

Honorable Mention: Nate Eaton, Stephan Rockefeller — “Without a Trace: The DeOrr Kunz Mystery”

Crime & Court Report

First Place: Nate Eaton, Stephan Rockefeller — “The Sunday Bandit”

Best Multimedia Reporting

First Place: Stephan Rockefeller — “Paving Disaster: Get off my asphalt”

Second Place: Nate Sunderland — “Sitting on the Teton Dam as catastrophe struck”

Besides EastIdahoNews.com, the only other eastern Idaho media organizations to win awards were the Idaho State Journal and the Teton Valley News. Our congratulations to both of them!

See all the winners here.