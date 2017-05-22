Weather Sponsor
Hay bale spill causes traffic delays on U.S. 20

Idaho Falls

1  Updated at 9:48 am, May 22nd, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
The hay bale spill caused traffic delays Monday morning. | Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com.

IDAHO FALLS — A hay bale spill on U.S. 20 over I-15 is causing traffic delays as crews work to clean up the mess.

Six one-ton bales fell off a semi-truck onto the eastbound lanes of the highway around 9:20 a.m. Traffic has been reduced to one lane and Idaho State Police and the Idaho Department of Transportation are on the scene.

Drivers can expect delays in the area.

  • Les

    Relative to the hay bale story: I see hay and straw bales along every road in SE Idaho. Why? Why are hay haulers exempt from load securing (strapping) regulations required of every other commercial vehicle operator? A 2,000 pound bale will cause the same damage, injury or death to a pedestrian or motorist as any other type of 2,000 pound object falling from a trailer! Seriously!

