Hay bale spill causes traffic delays on U.S. 20

1

Updated at 9:48 am, May 22nd, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — A hay bale spill on U.S. 20 over I-15 is causing traffic delays as crews work to clean up the mess.

Six one-ton bales fell off a semi-truck onto the eastbound lanes of the highway around 9:20 a.m. Traffic has been reduced to one lane and Idaho State Police and the Idaho Department of Transportation are on the scene.

Drivers can expect delays in the area.