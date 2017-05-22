Hay bale spill causes traffic delays on U.S. 20

IDAHO FALLS — A hay bale spill on U.S. 20 over I-15 is causing traffic delays as crews work to clean up the mess.
Six one-ton bales fell off a semi-truck onto the eastbound lanes of the highway around 9:20 a.m. Traffic has been reduced to one lane and Idaho State Police and the Idaho Department of Transportation are on the scene.
Drivers can expect delays in the area.
Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Robert Patten, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com