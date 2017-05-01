IFPD to release DNA Phenotype Snapshot in Angie Dodge homicide case

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department will officially release the DNA Phenotype Snapshot in the Angie Dodge homicide case during a press conference on Wednesday, May 3.
The press conference will be held in the Idaho Falls City Council Chambers. It will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m.
Members of the IFPD Criminal Investigation Team and Dr. Steven Armentrout from Parabon Nanolabs will be available for questions during the press conference regarding the current investigation status and the DNA Phenotype Snapshot.
Channel Blend CEO & President Jeff Neiswanger and Channel Blend Project Manager Derek Christiansen will also be available for questions regarding the call center.
