Man pleads guilty in connection to Rigby home invasion, shooting

0

Updated at 9:37 am, May 16th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

RIGBY — A Victor man pleaded guilty to four felony charges Monday in connection to a home invasion and shooting that happened in October.

As part of a plea agreement, William Shinkle admitted guilt to two counts of aggravated assault, one count of burglary and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer agreed to drop two misdemeanor drug charges and a weapons enhancement charge in exchange for the guilty plea.

Shinkle was arrested after breaking into a Rigby home on Oct. 27. He fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the homeowner, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson, but the homeowner was not hit. The homeowner’s teenage son grabbed a shotgun and shot Shinkle in his stomach. He has recovered for the gunshot wound.

Shinkle will be sentenced by Judge Alan Stephens on July 17.

Another suspect in the case, Hillary Porter, is facing two felony burglary charges.

A warrant has also been issued for Stoney L. Fisher, 38, of Idaho Falls on a burglary charge. He remains on the run.