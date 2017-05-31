Undocumented immigrant gets 24-year prison sentence for lewd conduct

Updated at 1:02 pm, May 31st, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

BLACKFOOT — An undocumented immigrant has been sentenced to a 24-year prison term after being found guilty of a felony charge of lewd conduct with a child.

Oscar Ramirez Acevedo, 39, was arrested and booked into the Bingham County Jail on Oct. 19 and charged with 21 counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16. He was held on a $250,000 bond.

In March, Acevedo pleaded guilty to one felony count of lewd conduct. The other counts were dropped as part of a plea deal.

The Blackfoot man was sentenced Tuesday by 7th Judicial District Judge Darren Simpson.

Simpson ordered Acevedo to serve a total of 24 years supervised by the Idaho Department of Correction. Acevedo must serve a minimum of eight years incarcerated. He was credited for 224 days served.

Simpson also ordered Acevedo to pay court costs of $545.50, a fine of $2,000 and a civil penalty of $5,000. Acevedo will be required to register as a sex offender.

Acevedo and the victim knew each other, and the abuse occurred multiple times between Jan. 1, 2015, and Jan. 1, 2016.

Acevedo will soon be transported to the state penitentiary. Before he will be eligible for parole, Acevedo will need to complete sex offender treatment programs facilitated by the Idaho Department of Correction.

An immigration hold was been placed on Acevedo as he is an undocumented immigrant. If Acevedo is granted parole in in 2024, he will be deported to his native country.