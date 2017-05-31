Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Undocumented immigrant gets 24-year prison sentence for lewd conduct

Crime Watch

5  Updated at 1:02 pm, May 31st, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Oscar Ramirez Acevedo | Bingham County Sheriff’s Office

BLACKFOOT — An undocumented immigrant has been sentenced to a 24-year prison term after being found guilty of a felony charge of lewd conduct with a child.

Oscar Ramirez Acevedo, 39, was arrested and booked into the Bingham County Jail on Oct. 19 and charged with 21 counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16. He was held on a $250,000 bond.

In March, Acevedo pleaded guilty to one felony count of lewd conduct. The other counts were dropped as part of a plea deal.

The Blackfoot man was sentenced Tuesday by 7th Judicial District Judge Darren Simpson.

Simpson ordered Acevedo to serve a total of 24 years supervised by the Idaho Department of Correction. Acevedo must serve a minimum of eight years incarcerated. He was credited for 224 days served.

Simpson also ordered Acevedo to pay court costs of $545.50, a fine of $2,000 and a civil penalty of $5,000. Acevedo will be required to register as a sex offender.

Acevedo and the victim knew each other, and the abuse occurred multiple times between Jan. 1, 2015, and Jan. 1, 2016.

Acevedo will soon be transported to the state penitentiary. Before he will be eligible for parole, Acevedo will need to complete sex offender treatment programs facilitated by the Idaho Department of Correction.

An immigration hold was been placed on Acevedo as he is an undocumented immigrant. If Acevedo is granted parole in in 2024, he will be deported to his native country.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Stephan Rockefeller

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Bald eagle rescued after being caught in Madison County power lines

13 Jun 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Judge tells Burley man: ‘I would have shot you’

7 Jun 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Critical bridge-repair project begins today on US 20

5 Jun 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Trampoline park opens in Rexburg

11 Jun 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

  • monkeychunks

    ILLEGAL ALIEN! NOT undocumented immigrant. Good grief.

    • Sara

      Absolutely, lets call it what it is, illegal alien, our local news stations must be indebted to the liberals just like ABC, CBS,NBC, MSNBC etc. We deserve better!

  • He’s an ILLEGAL ALIEN!
    Why should he ever be eligible for parole?
    Make him do his time then deport him!!!

  • Doesn’t this story–including his “slap on the wrist” sentence of 8 years make you feel safe and secure?

  • Sara

    Yes, and all local construction and trucking companies that hire them should be blacklisted, these well known companies need to be exposed for hiring illegals.

Images in the news
Related Stories
 