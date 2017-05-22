UPDATE: Three 15-year-old teens, 31-year-old woman involved in deadly crash

1

Updated at 6:15 pm, May 22nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

UPDATE 6:15 p.m.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has released the following update:

At approximately 12:10 p.m. this afternoon, Bonneville County Sheriff deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance were called to the scene of an injury crash at the intersection of 45th W. and 17th S.

As emergency personnel arrived on scene, they located two vehicles that had collided in the intersection and came to rest in the front yard of the corner residence.

One of the vehicles, a 1995 Geo Tracker, appeared to have been westbound on 17th S. and failed to yield to a 2005 Chevy Tahoe that was southbound. The Geo Tracker had three occupants, all 15 years of age, and the Chevy Tahoe was driven by a 31 year old female.

A male passenger from the Geo Tracker and the female driver of the Chevy Tahoe were transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with severe injuries. The remaining 15-year-old male and female occupants of the Geo were declared deceased on the scene.

This investigation is still ongoing and names of those involved will not be released at this time. Idaho Falls Police Department, Idaho State Police, and the Bonneville County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A teenage boy and teenage girl were killed and two others were critically injured in a “horrific” crash at 17th South and 45th West on Monday around noon.

Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell says three teenagers were in one vehicle and a woman was in another car when the vehicles collided in the intersection. The identities of the victims have not been released.

The two patients in critical condition were rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police are on the scene investigating the crash and the intersection is expected to be closed for most of the afternoon.

One witness called the crash “horrific.”

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates on this developing story.